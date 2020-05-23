https://thehill.com/homenews/media/499327-nyt-reveals-front-page-of-sunday-paper-with-1000-names-of-covid-19-victims-as

The front page of the New York Times paper this Sunday will list the names of 1,000 people who have died of COVID-19.

The Times revealed the layout Saturday afternoon as the death toll in the U.S. inches toward 100,000 — the highest number of coronavirus casualties in the world.

The newspaper’s tribute to those who have died during the pandemic is a grim reminder of the toll it has taken on American society. And it’s not yet over.

“Numbers alone cannot possibly measure the impact of the coronavirus in America, whether it is the number of patients treated, jobs interrupted or lives cut short. As the country nears a grim milestone of 100,000 deaths attributed to the virus, the New York Times sourced obituaries and death notices of the victims,” the newspaper wrote in a preface.

The front page of The New York Times for May 24, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Mp4figjnQe — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 23, 2020

As of Saturday afternoon, the U.S. has recorded 1.6 million confirmed cases of the virus and 96,983 deaths from the disease, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

The region with the highest rate of infection has been New York City, where the Times is based, though the names on the front page are from across the country.

Most of the deceased’s names come with a sentence describing who they were, or a loving line about their personality.

According to the Times, 85-year-old Marion Krueger of Kirkland, Wash., was a great-grandmother with an easy laugh. Jessica Beatriz Gomez, a 32-year-old from Los Angeles who immigrated to the U.S. three years ago, is also on the list.

Another victim was Lila Fenwick, an 87-year-old New York City lawyer who was the first black woman to graduate from Harvard Law School.

“The 1,000 people here reflect just 1 percent of the toll. None were mere numbers,” the Times wrote.

