https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/1-2-hotel-rooms-homeless-filled-california/

(CALIFORNIA GLOBE) On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office released Project Roomkey data showing that just over 7,000 of the nearly 17,000 state and FEMA-leased hotel rooms and trailers set aside for homeless use during the coronavirus pandemic have been filled.

Since being launched in early April, Project Roomkey has shown mixed but decidedly low placement rates around the state.

The project has housed 1,000 of the 8,000 homeless in San Francisco County, with Sacramento County filling 280 of the 420 rooms it set aside.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

