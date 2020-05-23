https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/president-trump-tells-sharyl-attkisson-interview-air-sunday-chance-break-deep-state/

Reporter Sharyl Attkisson and President Donald Trump have something in common: They were both illegally spied on by the Obama administration and nearly had their careers destroyed as a result.

Sunday morning an interview of Trump by Attkisson for her Full Measure news program will air on stations around the country and will also be streamed online.

Attkisson has been previewing the interview, which was taped at the White House on Friday.

Find out what he has to say Sunday @FullMeasureNews pic.twitter.com/FFvKJrf344 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) May 22, 2020

In an article published Saturday at Just the News, Attkisson reports on Trump’s comments about the Deep State:

President Trump says he is making inroads in taming Washington’s permanent bureaucracy, which he likes to call the “deep state.” “What am I doing? I’m fighting the deep state,” Trump said in an exclusive interview with Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson. “I’m fighting the swamp…If it keeps going the way it’s going, I have a chance to break the deep state. It’s a vicious group of people. It’s very bad for our country.” In the wide-ranging interview with Full Measure set to air Sunday, Trump also addressed the debate over whether religious services should remain closed. Calling them “essential services,” he says it’s time for them to open… …Also addressed in the interview: the controversy over using the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus prevention or treatment. Trump says he just finished a two week course of of the drug for preventive purposes after two White House staffers were diagnosed with coronavirus. “I’m still here, to the best of my knowledge,” he says. The president also talked about the strengths and weaknesses of his political opponent in the presidential race, Joe Biden, his own Twitter practices, the new Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, and the scandal over FBI surveillance abuses…

Trump on Biden’s strength as a candidate, “Well, I would have said experience, but doesn’t he really have experience because I don’t think he remembers what he did yesterday…”

On shutting down churches because of the coronavirus pandemic:

The President (@realDonaldTrump) says he wants to see churches reopened and doesn’t want to see people arrested for congregating. “It’s a disgrace.” More: https://t.co/AVP2H0AP1z pic.twitter.com/gTLpezrDTJ — Full Measure News (@FullMeasureNews) May 23, 2020

On hydroxychloroquine:

Amid a politicized battle over hydroxychloroquine, @SharylAttkisson sits down with @realDonaldTrump one-on-one, to talk about the drug after finishing his two-week course of it, the pandemic, reopening the economy, and more. More: https://t.co/xg0bmngW7I pic.twitter.com/7qfIG08Ztt — Full Measure News (@FullMeasureNews) May 22, 2020

President Trump: “I have a chance to break the deep state.”

An exclusive interview on “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson” Sunday.https://t.co/wDz125dDwg pic.twitter.com/EUb0qSXsxY — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) May 23, 2020

Click here and scroll way down for information on channels and streaming options. The interview will also be streamed at 9:30 a.m. EDT at FullMeasure.news/live

