https://www.dailywire.com/news/rapper-p-diddy-rips-democrat-joe-biden-over-racist-you-aint-black-comment

Rapper Sean Combs, commonly known as P. Diddy, slammed Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday over the former vice president’s remarks that were widely deemed to be racist.

In an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Biden said, without being asked a question, “I tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Combs tweeted out the video of Biden making the widely condemned remarks, saying, “Aye bruh @JoeBiden I already told you the #BlackVoteAintFree”

Combs later tweeted, “To Whom It May Concern: It’s called, Black Leverage. #BlackVoteAintFree”

To Whom It May Concern: It’s called, Black Leverage. #BlackVoteAintFree — Diddy (@Diddy) May 22, 2020

Paris Dennard, Senior Communications Advisor for Black Media Affairs for the Republican Party, hit Biden hard in a statement for his remarks.

“Joe Biden has a history of bigoted and racist remarks that he can no longer hide from in his basement quarantine,” Dennard said. “With the powerhouse political machine the RNC has built, we will be sure that every Black American knows the choice they face in November – a candidate with a failed record who has continuously taken our community for granted, or continued prosperity and opportunity under President Trump. 1.3 million Black Americans voted for President Trump in 2016, and more are coming in November.”

Numerous high profile figures in the black community slammed Biden over his remarks.

Fox News host Harris Faulkner responded to Biden’s remarks by saying, “I’ve been fighting against this notion that you’re not black enough unless you think a certain way, or you vote a certain way, you speak a certain way, you do certain things. My whole life, I grew up military, pretty much neutral along the zone of can we all just get along no matter what we look like.”

“I have biracial daughters,” Faulkner continued. “This is more than just a little offensive; it is shortsighted, it is a blind spot for this former vice president. He should’ve gotten up immediately on whatever venue or microphone he had. I would’ve said it for him immediately right there on ‘The Breakfast Club.’ And say, ‘you know what, let me restate that.’”

Harris concluded, “You don’t have to be any particular race to know when someone puts you down because you’re different.”

HARRIS IS A GREAT AMERICAN! pic.twitter.com/cfvCPltijX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

BET Founder Robert Johnson, America’s first black billionaire, also slammed Biden, saying, “Vice President Biden’s statement today represents the arrogant and out-of-touch attitude of a paternalistic white candidate who has the audacity to tell Black people, the descendants of slaves, that they are not Black unless they vote for him. This proves unequivocally that the Democratic nominee believes that Black people owe him their vote without question; even though, we as Black people know it is exactly the opposite. He should spend the rest of his campaign apologizing to every Black person he meets.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

