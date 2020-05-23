https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/05/23/rapper-zuby-heres-whats-wrong-joe-biden-said-black-people/

I wrote about this topic yesterday because I was genuinely surprised that so many black progressives refused to give Joe Biden a pass on his “you ain’t black” comment. Al Sharpton said no one should be doing that and most surprising to me was the reaction of Bernie Sanders’ press secretary Briahna Joy Gray who argued that this was a form of identity politics which was basically racist in nature.

I think it’s racist (and essentialist) to tie someone’s racial or cultural identity to their politics in any case. I disagree with Black Republicans and think they vote against our broadly shared racial interests, but they’re Black. Same with Black moderates. But they’re Black. https://t.co/avydXoIjHh — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) May 22, 2020

I didn’t really spend much time looking at the reaction from the right but earlier today a rapper named Zuby (more about him below) who holds conservative views on a lot of issues, put up a thread which made some great points about why what Biden said is so offensive and the assumptions behind it. He makes some great points about the way this charge (“you ain’t black”) is part of a long, hurtful history of black people being told they aren’t really black if they don’t toe a certain political line.

Every black person is aware of the power and pain of being considered an ‘outsider’ within one’s own ‘race’. This happens everywhere, but it is a common phenomenon particularly amongst Black Americans, due to history and culture. (2/14) — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) May 23, 2020

ALL black conservatives, libertarians, centrists, or even moderate liberals have been on the receiving end of at least one of these slurs. Usually levied by another black person, but occasionally by a particularly bold ‘woke white progressive’ type. (4/14) — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) May 23, 2020

So, to be considered ‘not black’ is like being an outcast of a community that often already feels alienated… (6/14) — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) May 23, 2020

Most Black Americans don’t have this SOLID sense of heritage. People (of all colours) know this and weaponise it against them to prevent individuals from stepping out of the ‘groupthink’. Anyone who is perceived to go ‘against’ ‘The Black Community’ must be punished. (8/14) — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) May 23, 2020

So, when Biden suggested that ‘you ain’t Black’ if you consider voting for Trump instead of him, he exposed a much deeper form of racism. The sense of ‘ownership’ of Black people. Unearned allegiance and entitlement. It was a vile statement… (10/14) — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) May 23, 2020

If you were born black, then you will die black. There is no such thing as being ‘politically black’. This is nonsense designed to CONTROL you and keep you needy. NOBODY can take away your ‘Blackness’. Your ‘Black Card’ is your birthright. Regardless of who you vote for. (12/14) — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) May 23, 2020

That is all. I hope you enjoyed my TED talk. Much love. 👊🏾 Zuby #ImStillBlack (fin) — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) May 23, 2020

Joe Biden knows that, statistically speaking, he’s probably going to get the majority of the black vote. And if he were asked about that he could simply say, “I feel confident I’ll get the majority of the black vote.” That’s still an assumption on his part but he could point to past elections and make the argument. But what he actually did was engage in a kind of in-group social punishment. As Briahna Joy Gray said, that form of identity politics is arguably racist from the outset. Just because someone is black does not mean you know anything about them as an individual. Zuby is a perfect example of that.

But perhaps the worst part of this is that in order to issue this kind of statement, Biden had to assume a kind of honorary membership in a group he’s not really part of, something he did via his politics. Then based on that he told people who are actually black that they don’t deserve to be part of the group. In a sense, Joe Biden was saying: I’m politically black enough that I can say with confidence that some of you “ain’t black.” That’s just astoundingly arrogant, not to mention stupid. If you watch the clip, it wasn’t really a reaction to anything the show’s host said. Biden came up with that on his own. Biden did apologize but it’s hard to imagine any conservative making a statement like this and not having the the term “racist” follow them around for the rest of their career.

So who is Zuby? I’d never heard of him before but he has a bunch of rap videos and has done interviews with a number of shows. Here’s one he did last year with Sky News talking about hot button issues including trans women participating in women’s sports, reparations, cultural appropriation, etc. He also discusses his background growing up in the UK and Saudi Arabia, going to Oxford to study computer science and becoming a professional rapper. He’s an interesting guy and any American who would assume his politics based on his skin color would wind up looking pretty foolish.

