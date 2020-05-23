https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/rare-white-grizzly-bear-sighted-canadian-rockies/

(LONDON GUARDIAN) Cara Clarkson and her family were driving down a remote highway in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, when a figure glimpsed against the dark evergreen forest left them in disbelief.

Nuzzling though the snow for food was a white grizzly bear.

The family briefly pulled over to watch the bear and its sibling, which had darker fur.

“We were like, ‘holy smokes!’ We knew we were so lucky because white grizzly bears are unheard of,” said Clarkson told local media.

Grizzly bears normally range in colouration from dark brown to blond, but a white bear is incredibly rare.

