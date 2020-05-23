https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/doug-collins-susan-rice-house-democrats/2020/05/23/id/968705

After the full release of Susan Rice’s “by the book” email, it is time for the “mainstream media to grow up” and start holding Democrats accountable for “propaganda,” Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., said Saturday on Newsmax TV.

“Susan Rice, I actually now understood what she was in the Obama administration: she was the minister of disinformation,” Collins said on “Saturday Report.” “She was not the national security adviser. She would be the one they would trot out anytime they would like to make misstatement s and lies to the press.

Rice’s email she sent herself on president Donald Trump’s inauguration day, now fully declassified, showed a concerted effort by the Obama administration and fired FBI Director James Comey to withhold information from incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn over a difference in politics with regard to Russia and China.

Rice served as national security adviser under former President Barack Obama.

The Obama administration met Jan. 5, 2016 in the Oval Office during the Trump transition to weigh if the incoming administration was violating the Logan Act.

“They sent her out on Benghazi; now, she’s tapping memos and trying to cover her rear end and Comey’s rear end on what actually happened in that meeting, saying what they’re all doing ‘by the book,'” Collins continued. “We know from Comey’s own words in December they were not doing it by the book.

“It’s time for the mainstream media to grow up and say, ‘look, we were wrong; we bought into the lies, Schiff told us stuff that wasn’t true, we believed the Democratic talking points.’ But now it’s going to come back into say, ‘look, we now need to see what is actually truth,’ because if it could happen to any of them, it could happen to the president’s team and incoming Cabinet, it could happen to anybody. And that’s what people need to be scared of.”

Lt. Gen. Flynn was set to take over for Rice and potentially reveal the past administration’s efforts to investigate and tarnish the Trump campaign because it was the political opposition coming in to unwind and expose the Obama administration’s actions.

It is time to throw out Democrats out of office, Collins said.

“You re-elect a Republican Congress – that’s how you stop the disaster that’s been going on,” Collins told host Grant Stinchfield. “We had 18 months of nothing but get at President Trump, get at President Trump. I have been on the forefront of fighting Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, this little cabal that just hates the president with a passion it seems like, because they can’t let it go.”

Collins quickly emerged as a House Republican leader amid investigations of the Trump campaign and is now running for senator in Georgia.

The Senate is now looking into the prosecutorial abuse in the Flynn case, including the continued effort to keep his indictment alive despite the Justice Department having advised to drop the case against him over prosecutorial misconduct. The corresponding investigations show the House Democrats’ efforts were politically motivated attacks on Trump and company, Collins said.

“One is based on actual proof of corruption, the other was just based on a desire to get at a candidate and a president and to disrupt their election this November,” he concluded about the dichotomy of the House and Senate investigations.

