President Trump left the White House and hit the links this Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, playing golf for the first time since March 8–right before the coronavirus lockdowns began. Trump played at his Trump National Golf Club located in nearby Potomac Falls in Sterling, Loudoun County, Virginia.

Trump’s outing for fresh air, sunshine, exercise and camaraderie comes as the nation has turned the corner from the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus pandemic and is slowly returning to normalcy (in red states)–but with abundant precautions as the pandemic, which has killed nearly 100,000 Americans, is expected to persist for months or years until a vaccine or herd immunity is achieved.

Keeper of presidential statistics Mark Knoller of CBS counted this to be Trump’s 185th golf outing as president.

Pres motorcade departs WH this morning at 9:52AM and arrived 35 mins later at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA. By my count, its Pres Trump’s 185th golf outing spanning all or part of 247 days. pic.twitter.com/oIxpoTOR7i — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 23, 2020

Pool reporters took photos and video:

Saturday golf outing for Pres. Trump. His first round at one of his courses since March 8th. Here you can catch a glimpse as the president, in his golf attire, heads for his waiting motorcade to leave the White House. (TV pool video) pic.twitter.com/FZgiLwpj2I — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) May 23, 2020

For the first time since March 8th President Trump is hitting the links. He is at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia. CNN photojournalist @abdallahcnn shot this: pic.twitter.com/I1IXCNVlEk — Kevin Bohn (@KevinBohnCNN) May 23, 2020

CNN photojournalist @abdallahcnn got a shot of President Trump golfing today. He says the president is moving around the course in a golf cart alone but is golfing with three partners. None of the men are wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/WXYS6zDPNd — Jason Hoffman (@JasonHoffman93) May 23, 2020

WATCH: President Trump golfs on Saturday at his Virginia golf club. pic.twitter.com/L8SJf0wKzo — The Hill (@thehill) May 23, 2020

WATCH: President Trump waves to reporters as he golfed at his Virginia golf course earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Ektnd7nihg — The Hill (@thehill) May 23, 2020

EARLIER: President Trump leaves Trump National Golf Club in Virginia after hitting the links. pic.twitter.com/npI3t6FJFf — The Hill (@thehill) May 23, 2020

Trump is scheduled to mark Memorial Day on Monday by leading the annual wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery followed by a visit to Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

