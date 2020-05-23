https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/return-normalcy-president-trump-plays-golf-first-time-since-coronavirus-lockdowns-began/

President Trump left the White House and hit the links this Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, playing golf for the first time since March 8–right before the coronavirus lockdowns began. Trump played at his Trump National Golf Club located in nearby Potomac Falls in Sterling, Loudoun County, Virginia.

Trump’s outing for fresh air, sunshine, exercise and camaraderie comes as the nation has turned the corner from the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus pandemic and is slowly returning to normalcy (in red states)–but with abundant precautions as the pandemic, which has killed nearly 100,000 Americans, is expected to persist for months or years until a vaccine or herd immunity is achieved.

Keeper of presidential statistics Mark Knoller of CBS counted this to be Trump’s 185th golf outing as president.

TRENDING: UPDATE: 20-Yr-Old Boxer Was Moved to Michigan Nursing Home BECAUSE HE HAD CORONAVIRUS! — Beat 77 Yr-Old Veteran And WAS STILL THERE A WEEK LATER

Pool reporters took photos and video:

Trump is scheduled to mark Memorial Day on Monday by leading the annual wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery followed by a visit to Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...