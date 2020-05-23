http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3kNocg2LY7U/

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery in Palm Springs, California, on Friday, according to TMZ Sports.

Leaf was the second overall pick of the 1998 NFL Draft, after Peyton Manning was taken first.

Leaf has been arrested multiple times for drug possession and burglary. Though, his last time behind bars was in 2014. In more recent years, he has sobered up and even represents an organization that provides sober houses to addicts in several cities across the country.

“He started only 18 games with the Chargers, going 4-14 with 13 touchdowns and 33 interceptions,” Pro Football Talk reports. “Leaf finished his career in Dallas in 2001, going 0-3 with one touchdown and three interceptions.”

Leaf joined ESPN as a college football analyst in 2019, his bail has been set at $5,000.

