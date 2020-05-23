https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/second-video-20-yr-old-boxer-coronavirus-sent-michigan-nursing-home-last-week-filmed-2nd-beating-old-white-patient-still-cops-came-week-later/

This Brutal Event Is Even Worse Than We Thought!

A very disturbing video circulated on social media on Thursday showing a black Michigan man beating an elderly white man at a nursing home.

Jaydon Hayden, reportedly from Westland, Michigan filmed himself beating elderly white nursing home patients for sport.

The man filmed himself beating the the elderly man, later identified as a 75-year-old veterant, in his bed until he was bleeding.

Absolutely shocking footage has emerged from a black male nurse from Detroit (Jadon H.), who filmed himself beating elderly white men into a bloody pulp. “Get the fuck off my bed, N.,” he is heard saying. Viewer discretion advised. pic.twitter.com/NPtCFA8YIs — Mathijs Koenraadt (@mknrdt) May 21, 2020

Judicial Watch boss Tom Fitton said the watchdog group contacted authorities after he was alerted to the disturbing videos.

“This was also posted on my Twitter feed and Judicial Watch contacted authorities who then, in response to our concern, arrested this person. Thanks to those who helped us get this done.” Tom Fitton said.

This was also posted on my @Twitter feed and @JudicialWatch contacted authorities who then, in response to our concern, arrested this person. Thanks to those who helped us get this done. https://t.co/zER9GCWVK4 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 21, 2020

On Friday FOX 2 Detroit in Michigan spoke with the father of the Jaydon Hayden after his arrest.

The father said his son is not vicious, but that he just has mental health issues.

And the father then said this,

“He said his son called 911 and was taken to a mental health facility in Ann Arbor. Last Wednesday, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and said he was supposed to be taken to another facility to be quarantined. The father added, “It should’ve never happened because he should’ve never been put in that environment.”

Did you catch that?

Authorities — following the orders of Governor Gretchen Whitmer — moved the young man to a nursing home to recover from COVID-19.

They moved 20-year-old Jaydon Hayden to the nursing home just last week.

According to his father, Jaydon Hayden was moved to the nursing home because he had COVID-19.

This tells us that Governor Whitmer is STILL sending COVID-19 patients to NURSING HOMES.

Michigan has 5,158 recorded coronavirus deaths.

And Democrat Governor Whitmer is STILL sending coronavirus patients to nursing homes!

So not only was Jayden BEATING nursing home patients but he was spreading the coronavirus in the same nursing home!

The Attorney for the Westwood Nursing Center told reporters the nursing home was not aware of the beating until they saw the video?

This was despite blood on the sheets and despite a patient with obvious facial damage!

And there’s more…

According to WXYZ.com the 75-year-old victim is a US veteran.

And according to WXYZ Jaydon was moved the hospital last Wednesday. The assault on the elderly man took place LAST FRIDAY!

And police did not arrest Jaydon until yesterday — a week later — at that same nursing home!

Jaydon Hayden beat the hell out of the seniors and was still in the facility a week later!

And now there is video of Jaydon, with COVID-19, in another woman’s room beating the hell out of her too.

Jaydon also posted this video online.

Warning– Very Graphic.

Here is the link to the video.

