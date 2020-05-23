https://www.dailywire.com/news/sessions-to-trump-perhaps-youve-forgotten-alabama-trusts-me-trump-you-should-drop-out

President Trump and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions went into the second day of their recent Twitter feud, which rekindled after Sessions publicly suggested that Trump had “forgotten” that the people of Alabama and other conservatives trust him to serve in the Senate.

“Mr. President, Alabama can and does trust me, as do conservatives across the country. Perhaps you’ve forgotten. They trusted me when I stepped out and put that trust on the line for you,” remarked Sessions, who is now running to reclaim his old Senate seat.

Trump, who blasted Sessions on the third anniversary of the Mueller investigation, responded to his former attorney general even more forcefully than the day before, telling him that he has “no courage” and should “drop out” before the July primary runoff against Republican candidate Tommy Tuberville, the former football coach at Auburn University.

“Jeff, you had your chance & you blew it. Recused yourself ON DAY ONE (you never told me of a problem), and ran for the hills. You had no courage, & ruined many lives. The dirty cops, & others, got caught by better & stronger people than you. Hopefully this slime will pay a big,” said Trump.

“You should drop out of the race & pray that super liberal @DougJones, a weak & pathetic puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi & Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, gets beaten badly. He voted for impeachment based on ‘ZERO’. Disgraced Alabama. Coach @TTuberville will be a GREAT Senator,” the president continued.

Sessions, who was the first senator to endorse Trump’s 2016 campaign, has repeatedly defended himself for recusing himself from the Russia investigation, a decision that ultimately soured his relationship with Trump.

“I did the right thing for the country and for President Trump,” said Sessions, reports CNN. “If I, as a target of the investigation, had broken the law by not recusing myself, it would have been a catastrophe for the rule of law and for the President.”

Despite the fallout, Sessions has endorsed Trump for the 2020 election, and expressed enthusiasm for the president’s agenda in an open letter to the people of Alabama earlier this month, reports Fox News.

“I have remained faithful to the President and his agenda,” said Sessions. “I have always stood up for him, and I never backed down, not even for one moment. My convictions are immovable, built on rock, not sand.”

