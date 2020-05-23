https://www.theblaze.com/news/alyssa-milano-face-mask-twitter-reactions

Actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano attempted to show just how safe she was being by wearing a face mask to protect her from coronavirus. One itsy-bitsy problem, she was wearing a crocheted mask that has giant holes.

COVID-19 is nanoscopic, approximately 0.125 microns (125 nm) in size, and so tiny that you need a scanning electron microscope to see the virus. But don’t tell that to Alyssa Milano, who apparently thinks that coronavirus is the size of a jelly bean.

Milano attempted to virtue-signal about how she was being safe and wearing a face mask. However, it backfired stupendously, and the internet was more than willing to point out the major flaw in the resistance crusader’s knitted face mask.

“Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go! #WearAMask,” Milano tweeted on Saturday. She included a photo of her family and her ridiculously useless mask.

The internet mercilessly mocked the actress for her ineffective face mask that is as useful as a screen door on a submarine.

Hate to see it.

