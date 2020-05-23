https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/trump-calls-sessions-drop-senate-race/

President Trump called on his former attorney general and current Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Jeff Sessions to drop out of the race Saturday, saying,”You had your chance and you blew it…You had no courage, & ruined many lives.”

Sessions is running in the Republican primary against the Trump-endorsed Tommy Tuberville to reclaim his old seat from Democrat Doug Jones.

Earlier Saturday Sessions, who was the first senator to endorse Trump back in early 2016 and was appointed attorney general by Trump, tweeted to Trump in response to a Trump tweet on Friday slamming him and linking to a donation page for Tuberville, “[email protected]: Mr. President, Alabama can and does trust me, as do conservatives across the country. Perhaps you’ve forgotten. They trusted me when I stepped out and put that trust on the line for you.”

.@realDonaldTrump: Mr. President, Alabama can and does trust me, as do conservatives across the country. Perhaps you’ve forgotten. They trusted me when I stepped out and put that trust on the line for you. — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 23, 2020

TRENDING: UPDATE: 20-Yr-Old Boxer Was Moved to Michigan Nursing Home BECAUSE HE HAD CORONAVIRUS! — Beat 77 Yr-Old Veteran And WAS STILL THERE A WEEK LATER

Trump replied, “Jeff, you had your chance & you blew it. Recused yourself ON DAY ONE (you never told me of a problem), and ran for the hills. You had no courage, & ruined many lives. The dirty cops, & others, got caught by better & stronger people than you. Hopefully this slime will pay a big…….price. You should drop out of the race & pray that super liberal @DougJones, a weak & pathetic puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi & Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, gets beaten badly. He voted for impeachment based on “ZERO”. Disgraced Alabama. Coach @TTuberville will be a GREAT Senator!”

Jeff, you had your chance & you blew it. Recused yourself ON DAY ONE (you never told me of a problem), and ran for the hills. You had no courage, & ruined many lives. The dirty cops, & others, got caught by better & stronger people than you. Hopefully this slime will pay a big… https://t.co/AJPUBTPCnT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2020

….price. You should drop out of the race & pray that super liberal @DougJones, a weak & pathetic puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi & Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, gets beaten badly. He voted for impeachment based on “ZERO”. Disgraced Alabama. Coach @TTuberville will be a GREAT Senator! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2020

Trump’s Friday tweet slamming Sessions, “3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda!”

3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda! https://t.co/pCi7jftce2 https://t.co/sAn1VbxNwc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

Trump keyed off a Tuberville tweet of a campaign video with this statement, “3 years ago today @JeffSessions threw

@realDonaldTrump to the wolves with the Mueller appointment. When faced with supporting POTUS or running scared, Jeff Sessions chose the easy way out and recused himself. I won’t ever run from a fight in the U.S. Senate.”

3 years ago today @JeffSessions threw @realDonaldTrump to the wolves with the Mueller appointment. When faced with supporting POTUS or running scared, Jeff Sessions chose the easy way out and recused himself. I won’t ever run from a fight in the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/xM4Z5c7OCb — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) May 17, 2020

Alabama primary election was originally set for March 31 but was postponed to July 14 because of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Sessions announced his candidacy for the Senate on November 7, 2019, one year after resigning under pressure from the Justice Department.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]