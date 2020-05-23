https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-campaign-releases-2-devastating-ads-hitting-bidens-black-record-launches-new-website-merchandise-hitting-bidens-racist-you-aint-black-remark

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign released multiple digital ads on Friday targeting Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden on his record with the black community after Biden made what were widely deemed to be racist remarks earlier in the day.

In an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Biden said, without being asked a question, “I tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

“Mass incarceration has put hundreds of thousands behind bars for minor offenses,” one of the ads states while showing images of blacks in prison. “Joe Biden wrote those laws.”

The ad then cuts to Biden when he was in the U.S. Senate and showed him saying on the Senate floor, “Every major crime bill that has come out of this Congress … has had the name, Joe Biden, on that bill. … We do everything but hang people for jaywalking in this bill.”

The ad then states: “Joe Biden’s policies destroyed millions of black lives. Joe Biden may not remember, but we do.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden has destroyed MILLIONS of Black American lives. He may not remember. But we do.#YouAintBlack pic.twitter.com/fxJrZQlra8 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 22, 2020

The Trump campaign immediately announced that they were going on the offensive over Biden’s racist remark with a $1 million digital ad blitz.

The second ad directly hits Biden over the remark that he made on Friday and is filled with images of numerous black Trump supporters that have attended some of Trump’s rallies.

The ad also features a clip from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who ran a failed 2020 presidential campaign, on the debate stage with Biden last year where she said: “It was hurtful. To hear you talk about the reputations of two United States Senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.”

Joe Biden thinks he has a right to tell Black Americans if they are Black or not.#YouAintBlack pic.twitter.com/b5QxQPTI2I — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 22, 2020

The Trump campaign immediately created new merchandise for their online store highlighting Biden’s inflammatory remark, including t-shirts that state: “#YouAintBlack”.

Let’s never forget the arrogance and entitlement that led @JoeBiden to say to Black voters to who don’t support him:#YouAintBlack Remind Joe that the days of being taken for granted are over. Show you’re on @TeamTrump and buy your t-shirt today!https://t.co/M3cjCXNNj9 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) May 22, 2020

The campaign even launched a new website, youaintblack.com, which features the remarks that Biden made on “The Breakfast Club.”

The Trump administration and the campaign have been aggressively courting black voters for years.

Politico reported:

The reelection effort has run ads in black community newspapers and signed leases to open up retail stores in African American neighborhoods. In February, the campaign spent millions of dollars on a Super Bowl commercial drawing attention to Trump’s work on criminal justice reform. The TV spot told the story of Alice Johnson, a black woman whose lifetime sentence for a nonviolent drug offense was commuted by the president.

The Trump administration has often touted their success in delivering all-time record low unemployment rates for the black community, which was before the global pandemic. The administration also delivered the First Step Act, which is a criminal justice reform bill.

Last year, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner directed the Trump campaign “to provide him with a 10-year plan outlining how Republicans can win inner-city voters,” The Washington Post reported.

