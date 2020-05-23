https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/trump-cancels-portion-border-wall-rising-costs/

(WASHINGTON TIMES) The Trump administration told a federal court Wednesday that it has canceled a portion of border wall it had planned to build near Yuma, Arizona, saying costs for other parts of the wall are coming in higher than anticipated and there’s not enough money to go around.

The Army Corps of Engineers, which is handling construction for Homeland Security, blamed “difficult terrain” at some locations for hiking the cost.

Brigadier General Glenn A. Goddard revealed the change in plans to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, which is handling two lawsuits challenging President Trump’s attempt to use Pentagon money to build the wall.

