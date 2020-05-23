https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/499321-trump-seen-golfing-at-his-virginia-club-over-memorial-day-weekend

President TrumpDonald John TrumpREAD: The Hill’s interview with Anthony Fauci Trump’s routing number revealed as press secretary announces he’s donating quarterly salary to HHS: report Former White House aide won M contract to supply masks amid pandemic MORE was seen Saturday golfing at his Virginia club over Memorial Day weekend.

The sighting marks Trump’s first visit to one of his golf properties since early March, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to ravage the nation, according to CNN.

The president arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., on Saturday morning, and he was not wearing a mask, according to a White House pool report.

ADVERTISEMENT

His golf partners also were not wearing masks, although Secret Service members were wearing face coverings, and Trump was seen riding alone in his golf cart. He did not appear to have a caddy.

WATCH: President Trump golfs on Saturday at his Virginia golf club. pic.twitter.com/L8SJf0wKzo — The Hill (@thehill) May 23, 2020

During Friday’s White House press briefing, coronavirus task for coordinator Deborah Birx said Americans should enjoy the weekend outside but exercise caution, keeping social distancing in mind.

“You can go out. You can be outside. You can play golf. You can play tennis with marked balls. You can go to the beaches if you stay six feet apart. But remember that that is your space, and that’s a space that you need to protect and ensure that you’re social distanced for others,” Birx said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last time Trump played golf was 75 days ago, on March 8, when he visited Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., CNN reported.

In a recent interview with NBC, Trump said he missed golf and that had not been able to play since the coronavirus outbreak began.

“I do miss it. I haven’t played, really, since this problem that we have started. I haven’t been able to play golf for a while. I’ve been very busy, and I think it’s just one of those things,” Trump said Sunday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

