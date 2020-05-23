https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/useful-idiot-alyssa-milano-claims-crocheted-face-mask-covered-holes-keeps-people-safe-twitter-users-respond/

Washed up Hollywood leftist Alyssa Milano took to Twitter on Saturday to show off her Coronavirus face mask.

Alyssa Milano wore a crocheted face mask covered in giant holes and asked her followers to post pictures of themselves wearing masks.

It takes a scanning electron microscope to even see images of the Coronavirus, but Alyssa Milano believes her crocheted face mask will protect her and others from the virus.

“Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go! #WearAMask” Alyssa Milano said in her caption.

Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go! #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/MV9xANK9ll — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2020

Alyssa Milano got blasted by thousands of Twitter users for her useless face mask.

Certainly there’s no evidence that a KNIT MASK will keep you safe pic.twitter.com/KC6yzKLL26 — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 23, 2020

She thinks she slick… Here come the bugs pic.twitter.com/KAmJMfQII0 — Power To The People 🇺🇸 (@CamliaSweetlipz) May 23, 2020

Why don’t you explain how that mask is going to keep anyone “safe and healthy” and not just for show when we can actually see the holes in the knitting. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) May 23, 2020

With that kind of mask? pic.twitter.com/95FrEwA3q8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 23, 2020

So do laundry baskets! A friend actually saw a guy do this to “protect” himself from the virus. 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/POUZMTZmtA — JBL (@sugarcookie246) May 23, 2020

Are you SERIOUSLY wearing a KNITTED mask!!!!…as in A MASK WITH HOLES IN IT?? — World_Watch (@morokkan) May 23, 2020

A crocheted mask……..everytime I think you could not be any dumber, you prove me wrong. — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) May 23, 2020

