Washed up Hollywood leftist Alyssa Milano took to Twitter on Saturday to show off her Coronavirus face mask.

Alyssa Milano wore a crocheted face mask covered in giant holes and asked her followers to post pictures of themselves wearing masks.

It takes a scanning electron microscope to even see images of the Coronavirus, but Alyssa Milano believes her crocheted face mask will protect her and others from the virus.

“Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go! #WearAMask” Alyssa Milano said in her caption.

Alyssa Milano got blasted by thousands of Twitter users for her useless face mask.

