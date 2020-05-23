https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/499299-washington-state-bishops-respond-to-trumps-push-to-reopen-churches-we

Bishops from the Washington State Catholic Conference responded to President TrumpDonald John TrumpREAD: The Hill’s interview with Anthony Fauci Trump’s routing number revealed as press secretary announces he’s donating quarterly salary to HHS: report Former White House aide won M contract to supply masks amid pandemic MORE‘s calls for state governors to reopen churches, saying, “We will wait.”

“We want to let you know the public celebration of Mass was suspended, not out of fear, but out of our deepest respect for human life and health,” reads a Friday statement signed by several bishops in a “unified response.”

Responding to Trump, @AbpEtienne and WA state bishops say “the public celebration of Mass was suspensed, not out of fear, but out of our deepest respect for human life and health.” pic.twitter.com/iZx2ST4l37 — Christopher White (@cwwhite212) May 23, 2020

Trump on Friday urged governors to “do the right thing” and reopen houses of worship immediately.

“If they don’t do it, I will override the governors. America, we need more prayer, not less,” he said.

However, the bishops indicated they are not yet ready to reconvene in-person services.

“While we share the desire to bring people back to Mass as quickly as possible, we will wait to schedule our public worship when it is safe and we are prepared to do so,” the statement read.

The bishops’ statement added that the state conference follows guidance from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Thomistic Institute, along with public health experts, and that is working to develop a plan with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeTrump takes pandemic fight to Michigan FEMA coronavirus supplies arrive mislabeled, slowing down state use: report Overnight Energy: Oil companies get .9B in tax benefits under stimulus | Green groups wish Dems went bigger with relief bill | Lawmaker says national park reopening measures ‘wholly insufficient’ MORE (D) for a safe reopening.

“Parishes must create an environment that is not only safe, but is liturgically reverent,” the bishops said, adding that there is no current date established for Mass gatherings resuming in the state.

