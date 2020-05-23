https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/watch-dr-drew-defends-president-trumps-decision-take-hydroxychloroquine/

World-famous medical doctor Dr. Drew Pinsky appeared on Fox 11 Los Angeles to react to President Trump revealing he is taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to lessen the symptoms of coronavirus.

Trump said he requested it from the White House physician.

“I started taking it, because I think it’s good,” Trump said. “I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”

The liberal anti-Trump Fox 11 host tried to get Dr. Drew to attack President Trump for taking hydroxychloroquine, but Dr. Drew did not take the bait.

WATCH Dr. Drew’s blow the interviewer away here:

