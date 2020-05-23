https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-republican-john-james-viral-response-to-bidens-you-aint-black-comment

On Friday, businessman and Republican Senate candidate John James of Michigan responded to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s controversial comment about black people who support President Donald Trump, who, apparently, according to Biden, “ain’t black.” James, a Trump supporter, let loose in a response video posted to social media, slamming Biden’s sentiment as “seriously condescending, out-of-touch bull crap” and ripping the presidential candidate for his Hillary Clinton-like pandering.

“Vice President [Joe Biden’s] latest quote is both pathetic & hurtful,” James captioned the video. “Challenging millions on their blackness is condescending. The GOP was started to oppose slavery. I have the right to think and vote for myself along with all other Americans, including black Americans.”



Biden was interviewed by popular black commentator and radio host Charlamagne tha God earlier in the day when the comment was made. The 77-year-old defended his record on racial issues and, when told by Charlamagne that he had more questions for the Democrat, the former VP responded: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

The comment sparked immediate backlash and consequential damage control from Team Biden, as well as an apology from the candidate himself.

James blasted Biden, “I think that in civil discourse, we can have our disagreements on politics but you challenging me and millions of other people out there on their blackness — descendants of slaves, from you, is some seriously condescending, out-of-touch bull crap.”

“You’re embarrassing yourself, Mr. Vice President,” the Senate candidate continued, according to Fox News. “Should you even be running for president in the Democratic Party that says they’re for black people? Do you really believe that black people are owned by the Democratic Party? Do you really believe that a black person who doesn’t vote for you is therefore not legitimately black?”

“I am a man, Mr. Vice President. Too many people have died for me to have the right to think and vote for myself, but I wonder if Senator (Gary) Peters (D-MI) agrees with you,” James said. “I bet he does. When I get the chance to debate him, I think I’ll ask.”

Mocking Biden’s “code-switching” in the interview, James told the former VP, “You should also make sure you carry hot sauce in your purse next time.” During the 2016 presidential campaign, former Secretary of State Clinton said she always keeps hot sauce in her purse, a reference to a Beyonce song lyric, when speaking with “The Breakfast Club.”

During the Friday interview with Biden, Charlamagne told the presidential candidate, “a lot of black voters, including myself, feel” that “Democrats take black voters for granted.”

“What people don’t know about me is that I come from the state with the eighth largest black population in America,” Biden angrily responded. “I get 96% of that vote for the last 40 years. They are the first that, as I say it my way, ‘brung me to the dance.’… I get overwhelming support from the black leadership, young and old.”

