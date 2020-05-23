https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/wedding-videography-company-denying-refund-fiancee-dies-crash/

(KRDO) Justin Montney lost his bride-to-be in a fatal car crash a few months ago near Calhan. Now, to add insult to injury, the videographer that was set to capture their wedding is denying a refund and threatening a lawsuit.

Montney reached out to KRDO for help after Copper Stallion Media threatened to sue him for defamation after he left a review on TheKnot.com explaining the situation.

Montney’s fiancée, 22-year-old Alexis Wyatt of Colorado Springs, died in a car crash on Highway 24 near Calhan in February.

He told KRDO he paid $1,800 upfront to Copper Stallion Media, a Texas-based wedding videography and photography company. After multiple requests, he said the company has continuously refused to give him or Alexis’ family a refund.

