The White House released a document this week on the US strategy with China. It came far short of what President Trump’s policy is with China.

Lou Dobbs spoke about the policy statement on the White House web site this week entitled: United States Strategic Approach to the Peoples Republic of China.

KT McFarland spoke on the National Security Strategy with China released this week with Lou Dobbs on FOX Business:

Throw it in the trash – that doesn’t reflect President Trump’s thinking. And President Trump himself is actively engaged in the China policy. He knows its the most important national security issue we face right now. How to deal with China? How to deal with China’s ambitions?

China’s actions in releasing the China coronavirus and allowing its citizens to travel the world with the virus was like sending out individual bio-weapons around the world.

“Disagreements”? #China has just killed 96,000 Americans, and this attack on our republic is a “disagreement”? https://t.co/ISuGGXgHzk — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) May 22, 2020

President Trump knows how badly China wants Biden to with the 2020 election.

China is on a massive disinformation campaign because they are desperate to have Sleepy Joe Biden win the presidential race so they can continue to rip-off the United States, as they have done for decades, until I came along! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

Democrats know how much the coronavirus helps their cause – It’s almost like they are working with China:

Democrats have switched from “15 days to slow the spread, prepare the hospitals, and flatten the curve” to “8 months to wait for a cure that may never come, bring on a great depression, and hope it makes Joe Biden look appealing.” IT’S ALL ABOUT THE ELECTION. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) May 22, 2020

President Trump is best for the long term stability and prosperity of America. He has done more to address China’s atrocious activities across the globe than any President ever.



