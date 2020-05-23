https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/woman-sues-city-ban-granny-flat/

A woman is taking San Marino, California, to the state Supreme Court over its refusal to allow her to build a detached granny flat on her property.

Cordelia Donnelly is represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation, which argued that such accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, “have long been recognized as a valuable and essential component of California’s response to the state’s worsening housing shortage.”

In fact, a state law establishing a right to build ADUs puts severe limits on the power of local governments to restrict them.

“Despite this state law, the city of San Marino adopted building code restrictions that forbid homeowner Cordelia Donnelly from adding an ADU over her garage,” the legal team said. “Because state law dealing with ADUs fully preempts local restrictions, Cordelia has asked the California Supreme Court to recognize her right to create more housing.”

The petition to the high court argues state law stipulates “local agencies are to either provide ministerial approval for permits to build accessory dwelling units on lots with existing single-family homes that meet the criteria … or adopt a local ordinance … that accomplishes the same result.”

The law establishes a maximum floor space for detached accessory dwellings of 1,200 square feet and imposes no minimum lot size. And it preempts all inconsistent local rules.

Donnelly applied for a permit for such a unit over her garage in 2017, which is not attached to her house.

The city rejected her request, claiming the plan didn’t meet the requirements of zoning, a minimum lot size, a maximum ADU size and a 10-foot separation between structures.

“In other words, the city denied Cordelia’s permit because her lot was too small, her proposed ADU was too big (but exactly the same footprint as the garage), and her garage was too close to the house,” PLF explained.

“San Marino overstepped its authority. State law not only prohibits local governments from enforcing such exclusionary land-use restrictions for ADUs, it also preempts efforts like San Marino’s to hinder and delay new ADU development,” the lawyers said.

The state adopted several legal changes over the years to allow the units to be built. And state lawmakers nullified any local rules that don’t follow state law.

