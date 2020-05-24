http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OY5hyiyXWF0/

An alleged human smuggler attempted to run a Border Patrol vehicle off the road during a pursuit near the Arizona border with Mexico, officials stated. The pursuit came after border wall security contractors observed a breach in the wall west of San Luis, Arizona.

Private security contractors informed Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials about a breach in the border wall in a section located west of San Luis. Agents responded to the area and observed a group of migrants who appeared to be in preparation for an illegal border crossing, according to information obtained from Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials.

Other agents identified a potential load vehicle near County Road 9 1/2 and Levee Road. They identified the vehicle as a white Ford F-350 pickup truck, officials stated. The agents attempted to stop the truck but the driver failed to yield.

During a pursuit, the driver allegedly swerved toward a Border Patrol vehicle in an apparent attempt to run the agents off the road. The pursuit continued until the driver crashed the truck into a fence a short distance away.

The driver jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Border Patrol agents pursued the man and took him into custody. During a search of the man, the agents found 1.3 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, officials reported.

Other agents identified a second load vehicle. They identified the vehicle as a white Ford F-250 truck. The agents attempted to stop the truck and the driver complied without incident.

Officials identified both drivers as U.S. citizens. The F-350 was driven by a 24-year-old male — the F-250 by a 38-year-old male. The younger man has a criminal history that includes alien smuggling and possession of a controlled substance.

The agents arrested both men, seized the drugs and the trucks.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

