Michael Flynn’s identity was never “masked” in a report on his communication with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak because the FBI framed him as a clandestine agent of Moscow, writes former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy in National Review.

“FBI officials — if they thought about it at all — figured Flynn need not be masked because they did not see him as an innocent American incidentally caught up in foreign surveillance,” writes McCarthy, a senior fellow at National Review Institute, a contributing editor at National Review, and a Fox News contributor.

“They purported to suspect that he was a clandestine agent of Russia,” and FISA surveillance rules that require someone’s identity to be masked didn’t apply to him.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s excuse that the Obama administration sought out intelligence after Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that Moscow would not retaliate after Obama imposed comparatively mild sanctions for election meddling on December 28, was also a farce, says McCarthy.

“The main problem here is that the story makes no sense — you know: The Obama administration, just three weeks away from leaving office, and after eight years of passivity in the face of the Kremlin’s lies and provocations, was suddenly so puzzled by Putin’s “no retaliation” announcement, and so worried about its possible national-security implications, that the White House felt compelled to investigate aggressively,” writes McCarthy.

“Gimme a break. No rational person would have assumed, just because Putin said Russia would not retaliate, that it would not make mischief at some opportune time.”

The Obama administration wanted to continue investigating the Trump-Russia connection and knew that Flynn and Kislyak discussing the sanctions would help them get a FISA warrant.

When Trump officials claimed the two never talked about sanctions during the call, it made Flynn look guilty since he had, in fact, discussed them.

“Then, they really hit the jackpot,” writes McCarthy. “Even though Flynn had done nothing wrong, Trump officials amateurishly misled the public about the call — claiming that Obama’s sanctions were not discussed, rather than that the topic came up but Flynn made no concessions to Moscow.”

