https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/believe-women-unless-attacking-joe-biden-ami-horowitz-east-village-video/

Filmmaker Ami Horowitz was back in the East Village earlier this month.

“Believe all women” has been the mantra of the left since the #MeToo movement took off in 2017. The movement is reportedly against sexual harassment and sexual abuse of women.

Ami went to the East Village to interview women on the #MeToo movement and their “Believe all women mantra.”

The leftist women he interviewed turned out to be as hypocritical as you would expect.

TRENDING: “Back of the Line!” – Karma Hits After Gretchen Whitmer’s Husband Tries to Cut in Line Before Michigan Boaters After His Wife Banned Motor Boating for Weeks!

They say they believe all women until you mention Tara Reade!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]