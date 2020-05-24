https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/499403-biden-swipes-at-trump-on-memorial-day-weekend-presidency-is-about-a-lot

Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden slams Trump in new ad: ‘The death toll is still rising.’ ‘The president is playing golf’ Warren to host high-dollar fundraiser for Biden COVID-19 makes Trump’s work with black Americans that much harder MORE (D) took aim at President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden slams Trump in new ad: ‘The death toll is still rising.’ ‘The president is playing golf’ Brazil surpasses Russia with second-highest coronavirus case count in the world Trump slams Sessions: ‘You had no courage & ruined many lives’ MORE on Sunday as the president drew criticism for spending part of his Memorial Day weekend tweeting and golfing while the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus approaches 100,000.

Biden in a tweet said the presidency required more than “tweeting from your golf cart,” a reference to Trump’s decision to spend Memorial Day weekend at his private golf club in Virginia.

“The presidency is about a lot more than tweeting from your golf cart. It requires taking on the ultimate responsibility for the biggest decisions in the world. Donald Trump simply wasn’t prepared for that. I promise you I will be,” he wrote.

The presidency is about a lot more than tweeting from your golf cart. It requires taking on the ultimate responsibility for the biggest decisions in the world. Donald Trump simply wasn’t prepared for that. I promise you I will be. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 24, 2020

Biden’s shot at Trump comes as the president took aim at a slew of targets on Twitter on Sunday, including pushing baseless conspiracy theories against MSNBC host Joe Scarborough Charles (Joe) Joseph ScarboroughBrzezinski says she arranged call with Twitter CEO to discuss banning Trump Scarborough says Trump not taking antimalaria drug, warns against use: ‘Listen to Neil Cavuto’ MSNBC guest on how a Twitter fight with Joe Scarborough helped him land on the network MORE and attacking his former attorney general, Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsTrump slams Sessions: ‘You had no courage & ruined many lives’ Sessions fires back at Trump over recusal: ‘I did my duty & you’re damn fortunate I did” Sessions defends recusal, says it was meant to protect Trump MORE.

“Jeff, you had your chance & you blew it. Recused yourself ON DAY ONE (you never told me of a problem), and ran for the hills. You had no courage, & ruined many lives,” he wrote in one tweet.

Jeff, you had your chance & you blew it. Recused yourself ON DAY ONE (you never told me of a problem), and ran for the hills. You had no courage, & ruined many lives. The dirty cops, & others, got caught by better & stronger people than you. Hopefully this slime will pay a big… https://t.co/AJPUBTPCnT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2020

The president also accused Democrats and governors around the country of opening the U.S. election system up to voter fraud on Sunday through efforts to expand mail-in voting, a step many advocates have said is necessary to prevent voter disenfranchisement due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has prohibited large public gatherings.

The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history. People grab them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries and “force” people to sign. Also, forge names. Some absentee OK, when necessary. Trying to use Covid for this Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

Trump also retweeted a string of posts from a conservative former congressional candidate named John K. Stahl that attacked political rivals including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump escalates fight against mail-in voting Sunday shows preview: States begin to reopen even as some areas in US see case counts increase The Electoral College is not democratic — nor should it be MORE, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump slams Sessions: ‘You had no courage & ruined many lives’ Lies, damned lies and the truth about Joe Biden The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Mnuchin: More COVID-19 congressional action ahead MORE (D-Calif.) and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

The Trump campaign in an emailed statement slammed Biden and contended that the president was far more prepared than the former vice president to handle the coronavirus pandemic, which has sickened more than 1.6 million Americans.

“Joe Biden, who probably didn’t write that tweet, isn’t even prepared to handle a simple webcast from his basement let alone manage a national crisis,” said Tim Murtaugh, a Trump campaign spokesperson.

“In contrast, the American people can see that President Trump has been leading the nation through the coronavirus crisis and they know it is now time to safely reopen the economy. His visible outing shows that it’s time for Americans to get back to more normal activity and get moving again as soon as it is possible,” he added.

Murtaugh also pointed to comments from Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciSunday shows preview: States begin to reopen even as some areas in US see case counts increase Science alone can’t tell us whether to open up our states US enters risky new phase of coronavirus fight MORE, a member of the White Houes coronavirus task force, who recommended on Thursday that Americans spend Memorial Day weekend outdoors.

“Additionally, Dr. Fauci expressly said that Americans should get outdoors this weekend and specifically mentioned golf as a good activity. Biden should take that advice and get out of his basement,” Murtaugh said.

Biden’s criticism comes as the latest data from Johns Hopkins University shows the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus at 97,698. Trump did not address the death toll on Sunday but did claim in a tweet that coronavirus infections and deaths were decreasing.

Cases, numbers and deaths are going down all over the Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

