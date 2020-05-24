http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FufPCTiNYaw/

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reacted to presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden telling radio host Charlamagne tha God that voters who have trouble deciding whether to support him or President Donald Trump “ain’t black,” on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Blackburn said, “Joe Biden must have missed a lesson from his mother, think before you speak because this shows what the Democrats think about African American voters. They take it for granted. They assume that you have to vote for them.”

She continued, “It is the exact same thing they do when it comes to gender. They take women for granted. You’re not fully a woman unless you’re supporting a Democrat. That is their thought process. They do not think they need to earn your vote. Your vote should be a given to them.”

She added, “Comments like this help individuals to realize what the Democrats truly think about different groups. And what they do is not think about what is good for the nation, what is good for everybody. What they do is say, well, we ought to get this vote and we ought to get the other vote and we ought to get that vote, and that is how they look at people, not as individuals, but as groups and that is one of the big differences, I think, between the parties. When it comes to women, they want you to be the Stepford Wives of liberalism and tout and parrot everything they say. They take African American voters for granted.”

