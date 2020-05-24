https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/can-still-hear-andrew-yang-asked-bidens-aint-black-comment-smiles-wanly-doesnt-answer/

Democrats really don’t want to talk about Joe Biden telling a black radio host that “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

The story will, as usual, disappear as quickly as it emerged.

But that may not be fast enough for Andrew Yang.

The California entrepreneur who made a clumsy (or short-lived) run for the Democratic nomination this year endorsed Biden when he dropped out. On Friday, he appeared on CNN from his home.

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera played the clip and then asked, “What’s your reaction?”

Yang sat there smiling, but never said a word. The silence went on and on until Cabrera said, “Can you still hear me, Andrew? Oh, I think we might’ve lost the audio connection there.”

CNN asks Andrew Yang about Joe Biden saying Black Americans who don’t support him “ain’t Black” and all the sudden Yang can’t hear and he leaves the show pic.twitter.com/KI5ipsHYkF — Kyle Martinsen – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KyleMartinsen_) May 23, 2020

And that was it. In an interesting twist, Yang — who is tech savvy — didn’t jump into Twitter to answer the question he couldn’t answer live on CNN.

Biden sat down for an online interview with Charlamagne tha God for his popular radio show “The Breakfast Club” on Friday and had this exchange:

CHARLAMAGNE: Listen, you gotta’ come see us when you come to New York VP Biden. It’s a long way until November, we got more questions.

BIDEN: You got more questions — Well, I’ll tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.

The presumptive Democratic nominee was eventually pushed into apologizing. Biden expressed regret for his remarks during a phone conversation with The U.S. Black Chambers Inc., and offered the following thoughts about his conversation with Charlamagne.

“The bottom line of all of this perhaps I was much too cavalier,” Biden said. “I know that the comments have come off like I was taking the African American vote for granted but nothing could be further from the truth.”

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy.”

Said Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson:

White liberal elitists have continuously dictated which black Americans are allowed to come to the table and have a voice. It is clear now more than ever, following these racist and dehumanizing remarks, that Joe Biden believes black men and women are incapable of being independent or free-thinking. He truly believes that he, a 77-year-old white man, should dictate how black people should behave. Biden has a history of racial condescension and today he once again proved what a growing number of black Americans and I have always known — Joe Biden does not deserve our votes.

