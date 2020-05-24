https://www.dailywire.com/news/china-warns-u-s-appreciate-great-sensitivity-of-taiwan-question-cruz-appreciate-the-great-sensitivity-of-343k-people-dead

On Sunday morning a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Communist China issued a warning to the United States vis-à-vis Taiwan, citing the “great sensitivity of the Taiwan question,” advising the United States to “ditch its illusions and political calculations,” and eschew “any attempt to challenge China’s red line.”

We urge the #US side to fully appreciate the great sensitivity of the Taiwan question. We advise the US side to ditch its illusions and political calculations. We ask the US side not to make any attempt to challenge China’s red line. — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) May 24, 2020

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who has taken a harsh stance toward the Chinese Communist government, fired back that the Chinese government should “appreciate the great sensitivity of 343k people dead because CCP lied & covered up a damn global pandemic,” asking the Communist Chinese party not to “hide behind a fake red line of lies.”

We urge the Chinese govt to fully appreciate the great sensitivity of 343k people dead because CCP lied & covered up a damn global pandemic. We advise CCP to ditch its illusions & political calculations. We ask CCP not to make any attempt to hide behind a fake red line of lies. https://t.co/vCVDB6yCHZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2020

Cruz has staunchly supported the Taiwanese government for some time. In February, Cruz introduced a bill permitting Taiwanese diplomats and members of the military to display Taiwan’s flag and wear their uniform if they were conducting official business in the United States.

Cruz’s website stated of the bill, the Taiwan Symbols of Sovereignty (Taiwan SOS) Act, “This reverses the Obama administration policy, formalized in a 2015 confidential memo, prohibiting the display of the Taiwanese flag at the request of the Chinese Communist Party. These guidelines have restricted U.S. support for Taiwan, by prohibiting both the Department of State and Department of Defense from even posting such symbols on social media.”

Cruz stated, “America should not do the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party in forcing service members and diplomats of free, democratic governments to hide their flag or discard their uniforms. As China grows more hostile toward Taiwan and our friends in the region, it’s critically important for the United States and the rest of the world to stand unshakably with Taiwan. Allowing Taiwanese officials to proudly display their flag while in the United States is a step in the right direction.”

In September 2018, Cruz issued a statement cheering the Trump administration’s decision to conduct regular arms sales to Taiwan: “I am glad to see the Trump administration conducting regular arms sales to our Taiwanese allies, after many years in which the Obama administration played politics with our legal obligations to Taipei. These sales advance American national security both by empowering our allies to defend themselves and by visibly demonstrating that America stands with our friends. We should be constantly looking for ways to deepen cooperation.”

After meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan in January 2017, Cruz slammed the Communist Chinese government for trying to interfere with the meeting, stating:

Shortly before our meeting, the Houston congressional delegation received a curious letter from the Chinese consulate asking members of Congress not to meet with President Tsai, and to uphold the “One-China policy.” The People’s Republic of China needs to understand that in America we make decisions about meeting with visitors for ourselves. This is not about the PRC. This is about the U.S. relationship with Taiwan, an ally we are legally bound to defend. The Chinese do not give us veto power over those with whom they meet. We will continue to meet with anyone, including the Taiwanese, as we see fit. The U.S.-Taiwan relationship is not on the negotiating table. It is bound in statute and founded on common interests. I look forward to working with President Tsai to strengthen our partnership.

