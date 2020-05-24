https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/499358-demings-hits-trump-for-campaigning-off-biden-you-aint-black-comments

Rep. Val DemingsValdez (Val) Venita DemingsSunday shows preview: States begin to reopen even as some areas in US see case counts increase The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Mnuchin: More COVID-19 congressional action ahead The Memo: Activists press Biden on VP choice MORE (D-Fla.), who is considered a potential running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden slams Trump in new ad: ‘The death toll is still rising.’ ‘The president is playing golf’ Warren to host high-dollar fundraiser for Biden COVID-19 makes Trump’s work with black Americans that much harder MORE, on Sunday called out President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden slams Trump in new ad: ‘The death toll is still rising.’ ‘The president is playing golf’ Brazil surpasses Russia with second-highest coronavirus case count in the world Trump slams Sessions: ‘You had no courage & ruined many lives’ MORE for campaigning off comments Biden made about black voters.

Demings said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Biden “shouldn’t have said” what he did but that the former vice president “apologized for it.”

Biden has been under fire over the past few days for telling Charlamagne tha God during the radio show “The Breakfast Club” that “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Trump’s campaign said Saturday it is launching a $1 million digital ad underscoring Biden’s comments on the radio show.

“I really think the gall and the nerve of President Trump to try to use this in his campaign — he who has since day one done everything within his power, of course supported by his enablers, to divide this country, particularly along racial lines,” Demings said.

“Look, let’s talk about race because we definitely need to. We see it in housing. We see it in voting rights. We see it in health care. We see it in education. Mr. President, let’s do have a serious conversation about race in America, and how about working for all people that you are supposed to represent, not just the privileged few?” she added.

“Look, the Vice President shouldn’t have said it. He apologized for it.”

– Rep. Val Demings on Joe Biden saying “you ain’t black” if you don’t know whether to support him or Trump #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/hVhjUQitl4 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) May 24, 2020

Demings said she also found it interesting that Trump “searched high and low to find African American” members of Congress to “speak out on this issue.”

“It would be nice to hear other Republicans, male or female, speak out on this issue,” she added.

Demings said she is glad that Biden went on the radio show and is “engaged in the conversation.”

“We know we have some serious issues that we’re dealing with in this country, and if we’re going to be able to address them effectively, then we’ve got to hold everybody accountable, even those that we do support,” she added.

Demings said Thursday she is on the shortlist of candidates Biden is considering to be his running mate.

Asked by CNN’s Dana Bash Dana BashGOP senators worry Trump, COVID-19 could cost them their majority GOP senator: US ‘not as prepared as we should have been’ on coronavirus Chris Christie: We have to reopen country and ‘allow that there are going to be deaths’ MORE whether she wants to be vice president, Demings responded, “I want to do whatever job I can to continue to push this country in the right direction and make sure America lives up to its promise for future generations.”

