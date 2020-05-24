http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/QYC9xM1nXHI/

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) said President Donald Trump has “gall” to try and make a campaign issues of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” comments on “The Breakfast Club” radio show on Friday.

Demings said, “Look, the vice president went on the show. I’m so glad he did these are the conversations that we need to be having. One thing I said in a statement on Friday was that, look, we know we have some serious issues that we’re dealing with in this country. If we’re going to be able to address them effectively, then we have to hold everybody accountable, even those that we do support. Look, the vice president shouldn’t have said it. He apologized for it. But I really think the gall and the nerve of President Trump to try to use this in his campaign, he who has since day one done everything within his power, supported by his enablers to divide this country particularly along racial lines.”

She continued, “Look, let’s talk about race. We definitely need to. We see it in housing. We see it in voting rights. We see it in health care. We see it in education. Mr. President, let’s do have a serious conversation about race in America and how about working for all people that you are supposed to represent, not just the privileged few. The vice president apologized for it. He engaged in a conversation. I’m glad he did. There will be more.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

