Four people were shot dead and at least 11 were injured as shootings occurred across gun-controlled Chicago during the first 36 hours of Memorial Weekend.

NBC Chicago reports the first shooting of the holiday weekend were recorded around 2 p.m. Friday and the last one reported during the 36-hour window took place about 7 p.m. Saturday.

The first fatal shooting was discovered just before 8 p.m. Friday, when police found “a 32-year-old male victim was found shot to death inside a residence.” A 35-year-old was shot to death in an unrelated attack at roughly the same time.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday “a 41-year-old man was discovered lying on a sidewalk after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body.”

The last reported fatality of the first 36 hours occurred at 6 a.m. Saturday, when police found “a 27-year-old man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his stomach.”

The shootings come even as Fox 32 reports “a coalition of organizations is sending 370 community-based mediators to 72 locations across 12 neighborhoods in hopes of tamping down Memorial Day weekend gun violence.”

