https://www.theblaze.com/news/andrew-cuomo-issued-policy-forcing-nursing-homes-to-take-covid-patients-now-he-blames-trump

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is not interested in accountability.

The Democratic governor issued an executive order on March 25 that required nursing homes in The Empire State to accept coronavirus-positive patients. The directive turned out to be a death warrant for thousands of elderly New Yorkers — more than 5,000, in fact, in fact — who have since died from COVID-19.

Despite this scandal, Cuomo continued to blame President Donald Trump over the weekend.

In fact, not only did Cuomo blame the president and Republicans, but he claimed that he has been attempting to de-politicize a situation that he said others have politicized.

“New York followed the president’s agencies’ guidance,” Cuomo said, Fox News reported. “What New York did was follow what the Republican Administration said to do. That’s not my attempt to politicize it. It’s my attempt to depoliticize it. So don’t criticize the state for following the president’s policy.”

Cuomo first attempted to blame the president last Wednesday.

“Anyone who wants to ask why did the state do that with COVID patients and nursing homes, it’s because the state followed President Trump’s CDC guidance,” Cuomo said. “So they should ask President Trump.”

An Associated Press report revealed last week that at least 4,300 COVID-positive patients were sent to New York nursing homes in compliance with the order that Cuomo authorized.

But at every step of the way, the Democratic leader has rebuked accountability. In fact, when a reporter confronted him last Sunday, Cuomo said there would be no consequences because many of the medically vulnerable people who are most susceptible to the virus would have died anyway.

“Older people, vulnerable people are going to die from this virus. That is going to happen despite whatever you do,” Cuomo said.

Top officials in the Trump administration have hit back at Cuomo.

“Leadership is about good and sound judgment. Gov. Cuomo exercised misguided leadership. He’s responsible for this nursing home problem, and the deaths are on his hands,” Michael Caputo, assistant secretary for public affairs at the US Department of Health and Human Services, told the New York Post.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson told Fox News, “Obviously, you want to accept people if you have provisions and have taken the appropriate safeguards, but you just don’t say, ‘Okay, let’s bring somebody with tuberculosis in here because we are not supposed to discriminate against them’ without having prepared for that.”

“That makes absolutely no sense whatsoever to a Republican, a Democrat or anybody with a brain,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

