Famed running back Herschel Walker blasted presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday over remarks that Biden made that were widely deemed as bigoted.

During an interview on “The Breakfast Club” with co-host Charlamagne Tha God, Biden said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Biden’s remarks sparked widespread outrage from across the political spectrum and on multiple news networks, except for CNN, which downplayed Biden’s remarks and gave the racist comments minimal coverage on television.

“Wow,” Walker wrote. I just watched former Vice President @JoeBiden… Does he not understand that black and brown skinned people can think for themselves. You don’t determine who we vote for.”

President Donald Trump promoted Walker’s tweet late on Saturday night, writing: “Thank you Herschel!”

Walker also promoted a video from his son, Christian, who went off on Biden for the racist remark.

“Joe Biden, your comments disgusted me today,” Christian said. “Black America has been fighting stereotypes that we all have to speak a certain way, that we all have to act a certain way, and that we all have to vote a certain way, for years.”

“You said if we don’t vote for you ‘we ain’t black,’” Christian continued. “Who are you to determine who’s black and who’s not? Who are you to determine blackness? You do not get a pass for racism just because you’re an old white liberal. You showed your true colors today, sir, and you lost a lot of black America, thank God.”

Businessman and Michigan Republican Senate candidate John James also blasted Biden over his remarks in a video that he posted to social media on Friday.

“Vice president Biden, with all due respect, your latest comments are both pathetic and hurtful,” James said. “Your quote, ‘If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.’ Well, I think that in civil discourse, we can have our disagreements on politics but you challenging me and millions of other people out there on their blackness — descendants of slaves, from you, is some seriously condescending, out-of-touch bull crap.”

“You’re embarrassing yourself, Mr. Vice President. Should you even be running for president in the Democratic Party that says they’re for black people?” James continued. “Do you really believe that black people are owned by the Democratic Party? Do you really believe that a black person who doesn’t vote for you is therefore not legitimately black?”

“Have you forgotten that the Republican Party was started in opposition of the Democratic Party that thought it was okay to own people,” James said in reference to slavery. “I am a man, Mr. Vice President. Too many people have died for me to have the right to think and vote for myself, but I wonder if Senator Peters agrees with you? I bet he does. When I get the chance to debate him, I think I’ll ask.”

“You should think long and hard about what you said and what it means,” James concluded before adding a jab at Biden: “And also, your use of the word ain’t, you should also make sure you carry hot sauce in your purse next time.”

Watch John James’ comments here.

