During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar weighed in on the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2020 after the CEO of pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca voiced his confidence the company could deliver 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in October.

Azar noted it is “a very credible objective” for the United States to have “100 million doses” of a coronavirus vaccine as early as October and triple that amount by the early part of next year.

“This is a very credible objective,” Azar said to a question about the White House’s optimism of a vaccine by the end of the year. “You know, we just signed a deal with AstraZeneca for the Oxford vaccine, where by October we could have 100 million doses of vaccine and 300 million doses by early next year. And we’re going to place multiple bets like this and drive operation warp speed because President Trump said he demands that we reduce inefficiency in that system when we get these kind of results if at all possible.”

