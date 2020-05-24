https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/james-clapper-even-lied-memoir-general-flynn-compromised-russians-told-different-story-oath/

James Clapper is a serial liar.

In April 2019 former DNI Clapper said Bill Barr’s accusations that the Obama administration was spying on Trump was “stunning and scary.”

Then the following month, in May, he admitted it was true.

James Clapper also claimed in his memoir that General Michael Flynn “had been compromised by Russia.”

But during his testimony to House investigators Clapper admitted he had nothing on Flynn.
He was lying about it all along.

Via Paul Sperry.

