James Clapper is a serial liar.

In April 2019 former DNI Clapper said Bill Barr’s accusations that the Obama administration was spying on Trump was “stunning and scary.”

Then the following month, in May, he admitted it was true.

I missed this from last Friday — Clapper on whether the FBI spied on the Trump campaign: “Well, yeah, I guess it meets the dictionary definition of spying.” pic.twitter.com/vNK6HpgTIe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 7, 2019

James Clapper also claimed in his memoir that General Michael Flynn “had been compromised by Russia.”

BREAKING: James Clapper, who in 2013 fired Flynn as DIA head on orders from Obama, claimed in his memoir that “he’d been compromised by the Russians” in 2016, despite new court docs revealing neither the Comey FBI nor Special Counsel Mueller had any evidence he’d been compromised — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 24, 2020

But during his testimony to House investigators Clapper admitted he had nothing on Flynn.

He was lying about it all along.

Via Paul Sperry.

