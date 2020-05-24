http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/i_JuWQTuu0k/mask-mania.php

Increasingly, wearing and not wearing face masks has become a cultural divide. Those who fear COVID-19, or who want to make the point that the virus is the great issue of our lifetimes, or who want to show support for high-handed politicians who have issued shutdown orders that may or may not be legal, wear masks. Those who are skeptical of any of the above propositions, or doubt whether masks do any good, or simply aren’t very afraid of the virus, generally don’t, unless they have to.

On the Left, mask wearing has become a basic marker of good citizenship, no matter how silly it may be in a particular case. So naturally, the fact that President Trump, who is tested regularly, I believe, for coronavirus, generally prefers not to wear a mask, has become a political issue on the Left. Not surprisingly, CNN has embarked on a crazed campaign to “catch” President Trump maskless. Hence this unintentionally funny tweet:

If they are using their own golf carts on wide open outdoor course with few other people, why would they require masks? Can somebody point me evidence that would be necessary? https://t.co/8eA9mWjwiY — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) May 23, 2020

One imagines the CNN “photojournalist,” whose name is Khalil Abdallah, skulking behind bushes with a telephoto lens, hoping to catch an incriminating shot of the president and the rest of his foursome. Of course, only a lunatic would wear a face mask while riding a golf cart around a course, all by himself. But that means nothing to CNN: “None of the men are wearing masks.” The horror!

Conventionally one thinks of presidential elections as a choice between ideology A and ideology B, between competence and incompetence, or, in extreme cases, between good and evil. This year, I think the presidential election is a choice between sanity and insanity. CNN exemplifies the forces of insanity that are desperately trying to drag Joe Biden across the finish line.

