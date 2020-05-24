https://www.theblaze.com/news/matthew-mcconaughey-coronavirus-charity-texas

If you are in Texas and you see a large pickup truck hauling boxes of face masks with a driver that resembles Matthew McConaughey, it might actually be Matthew McConaughey. That is because the Hollywood actor is trucking around Texas and delivering personal protective equipment to hospitals in need.

“Thanks to Lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks – me and Camila Alves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas,” McConaughey said in a Facebook post. The post has a photo of McConaughey wearing a face mask in the driver’s seat of his King Ranch Ford pickup truck. His wife, Camila Alves, is outside of the huge truck, and the bed is packed with boxes of PPE.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shared McConaughey’s Twitter post and used the Oscar-winning actor’s most famous movie quote, “Alright, alright, alright,” from the 1993 film “Dazed And Confused.”

McConaughey, who is a corporate spokesperson for Lincoln, also provided some coronavirus charity by hosting a virtual bingo game with the residents of the Enclave at Round Rock Senior & Assisted Living Retirement Home in his home state of Texas last month.

Matthew McConaughey Surprises Seniors At Virtual Bingo Game



McConaughey also gave a live commencement speech for the graduation Class of 2020 on “Good Morning America.”

“Best advice I got in high school was probably from a friend of mind name Ranese Sherman. I remember one morning before school, she came up and complimented me on what I was wearing … ‘you are a good looking guy Matthew’ … I kinda was like, ‘Ohhh,’ and she reached out and grabbed my arm and said, ‘Hey, just say thank you,” McConaughey said. “‘When someone pays you a compliment, you don’t need to be falsely modest just, look them in the eye and say thanks. You’ll never forget that.’ Thank you.”

Matthew McConaughey gives inspiring commencement speech to class of 2020 l GMA



The Just Keep Livin Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Camila and Matthew McConaughey that empowers “high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active and healthy lives.” The Just Keep Livin Foundation posted a video urging Americans to not engage in petty politics during the coronavirus pandemic, and to support one another in a united front.

