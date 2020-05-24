https://www.dailywire.com/news/matthew-mcconaughey-has-been-driving-through-rural-texas-delivering-masks-to-hospitals

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has been doing more to help people during the coronavirus than most other celebrities.

Instead of insulting or bullying Americans on Twitter or in coordinated videos, McConaughey, 50, has actually been helping people. The actor has been driving through rural parts of Texas in a pickup truck filled with boxes of face masks that he has been delivering to hospitals, The Blaze reported.

McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves posted about their excursion on Facebook and included a photo of the couple in their large Lincoln truck with boxes of personal protective equipment. The pair can be seen wearing face masks in the photo as well.

“Thanks to Lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks – me and Camila Alves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas,” the post said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) commented on the couple’s Twitter version of the post, quoting one of McConaughey’s most famous lines from the movie “Dazed and Confused”: “Alright, alright, alright.”

KLTV reported that the donation from Lincoln and McConaughey’s delivery came “after Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller requested emergency funding from Governor Greg Abbott for rural hospitals. In late March, Miller said, ‘rural Texans can’t afford to lose their hospitals right now.’”

The Blaze went on to explain the other wonderful things McConaughey has been doing to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

“McConaughey, who is a corporate spokesperson for Lincoln, also provided some coronavirus charity by hosting a virtual bingo game with the residents of the Enclave at Round Rock Senior & Assisted Living Retirement Home in his home state of Texas last month,” the outlet reported.

In addition, McConaughey streamed a live commencement speech for the Class of 2020 on “Good Morning America.”

“Best advice I got in high school was probably from a friend of mind name Ranese Sherman. I remember one morning before school, she came up and complimented me on what I was wearing … ‘you are a good looking guy Matthew’ … I kinda was like, ‘Ohhh,’ and she reached out and grabbed my arm and said, ‘Hey, just say thank you,” McConaughey said, according to KITV. “‘When someone pays you a compliment, you don’t need to be falsely modest just, look them in the eye and say thanks. You’ll never forget that.’ Thank you.”

McConaughey also has a foundation named after his personal life motto, Just Keep Livin’, that helps “high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active and healthy lives.”

The Blaze also reported: “The Just Keep Livin Foundation posted a video urging Americans to not engage in petty politics during the coronavirus pandemic, and to support one another in a united front.”

McConaughey is a Texas native.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

