Baltimore Mayor Jack Young (Democrat) told President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump not to come to Baltimore Monday for a Memorial Day visit to Fort McHenry, calling the trip “non-essential travel” to a city still under stay at home orders due to the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus.

Fort McHenry, site of War of 1812 battle that inspired the Star Spangled Banner by Francis Scott Key (penned after a British attack on the fort in 1814), NPS photo.

Republican Governor Larry Hogan said Trump is welcome to visit, but that he will be spending the day with his family celebrating his 64th birthday, according to spokesman Mike Ricci.

“We are honored that the president and the first lady have chosen to spend Memorial Day at Fort McHenry. Although Marylanders are encouraged not to gather in large numbers this year – now more than ever – it’s important to reflect on the American heroes who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Monday is the governor’s birthday, and he has plans to mark the day at home with his family.”

Young’s statement issued Thursday, “Dear Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, please stay home! The City of Baltimore is currently under a Stay at Home order for the safety of our residents, who have been hit hard by #COVID19.”

Dear Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, please stay home! The City of Baltimore is currently under a Stay at Home order for the safety of our residents, who have been hit hard by #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/7FwrHIHyeX — Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young (@mayorbcyoung) May 21, 2020

The City of Baltimore remains under a Stay at Home order that was put in place to help safeguard our residents from the dangers associated with COVID-19. We have worked closely with our health professionals to educate the public about the benefits of social distancing and staying home, unless leaving for an essential reason, like visiting a doctor or picking up groceries. That President Trump is deciding to pursue non-essential travel sends the wrong message to our residents, many of whom have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 virus. I wish that the President, as our nation’s leader, would set a positive example and not travel during this holiday weekend. In addition to the President sending a conflicting message to our residents, his visit, requires personnel and equipment, and has a price tag that our City, which is still dealing with the loss of roughly $20 million in revenue per month, simply can’t afford to shoulder. I would hope that the President would change his mind and decide to remain at home. If he decides, however, to move forward with his scheduled trip to Baltimore we will, of course, be prepared for his visit.

In case there was any doubt Young’s push to keep Trump out of his city was political, Young retweeted a #Resist statement by the Democratic Coalition praising him.

Young was rewarded by the Resistance with an appearance on CNN, saying, “”We have a President coming to a city that he just degraded over a year ago, and I just want him to set the example for the rest of the country and not do this trip because it’s not essential.”

Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young asks Pres. Trump to cancel his Memorial Day visit to the city because it’s nonessential travel. “I just want him to set an example for the rest of the country and not do this trip.” pic.twitter.com/PtRZ1DKLEb — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 22, 2020

The White House stood by Trump’s Memorial Day visit in a statement issued by Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere:

“The brave men and women who have preserved our freedoms for generations did not stay home and the President will not either as he honors their sacrifice by visiting such a historic landmark in our Nation’s history.”

Expected to accompany the President and First Lady are Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.

Earlier Monday Trump will lead the wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

