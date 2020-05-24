https://www.dailywire.com/news/michael-moore-the-only-way-trump-wins-in-2020-is-if-he-cheats

Filmmaker Michael Moore, who not too long ago predicted President Trump would win re-election in 2020, has flip-flopped and now claims the only way the president wins in November is if he “cheats.”

Moore, who appeared Friday on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” said Trump may be planning some shenanigans in order to hold onto the White House.

“The only way they are going to pull it off is if he’s able to cancel the election or postpone it,” Moore said of the Trump campaign. “That is what we’re going to have to fight against because I’m certain that is what is going on in his head right now.”

Moore worried that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who he said will win by 5 million votes, could still lose the Electoral College because of high turnout for Trump. Hillary Clinton, he noted, won the popular vote in 2016 by 3 million votes and lost the Electoral College vote 304-227.

The filmmaker said if voting can be made easy, including allowing Americans to vote by mail, “Republicans are going to lose.”

“The majority of the country does not support the Republican agenda. The majority of the country are not climate deniers. The majority of the country believe women should be paid the same as men. Go down the whole list,” Moore said. “The only way Republicans can win, and this has been true for a few elections, is to cheat, is to somehow game it, rig it, do whatever they need to do,” he added.

In February 2019, Moore predicted Trump would win if the election were held then.

“The problem is, if the vote were today, I believe, he would win the electoral states that he would need, because, living out there, I will tell you, his level of support has not gone down one inch,” Moore said in an interview with Amy Goodman of Democracy Now. “In fact, I’d say it’s even more rabid than it was before, because they’re afraid now. They’re afraid he could lose, because they watched his behavior. So they are voracious in their appetite for Donald Trump. That’s the bad news.”

Asked if Trump would win re-election, Moore said, “I think if the election were held today.”

The director of “Roger and Me” and “Fahrenheit 9/11” also warned Democrats not to nominate “another Hillary Clinton.”

“What we have to do is we have to make sure we don’t give them another Hillary Clinton to vote for,” he said. “The Democrats who are encouraging moderation, go to the center — you know, ‘Let’s not upset the angry white guys’ — that’s really what it is.”

“Ninety thousand wanted to send a message to the Democratic Party: ‘You forgot us a long time ago out here, and we will not put up with this anymore. We’re not going to vote for Trump, but we’re not going to tolerate you sending us another Republican-lite Democrat,’” Moore said.

