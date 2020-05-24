https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/national-embarrassment-43-americans-know-meaning-memorial-day/

(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — Memorial day is all about remembering and honoring the brave men and women who selflessly gave their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Ironically and upsettingly, however, less than half of Americans know the meaning behind the holiday, according to a new survey commissioned by the University of Phoenix.

In all, 2,000 Americans were surveyed, and 28% incorrectly stated Memorial Day is a holiday for all U.S. military veterans. In reality, the holiday they described is Veterans Day. Similarly, 36% admitted they struggle when it comes to differentiating between Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Beyond just the meaning of the holiday, a similar amount of Americans have no idea when Memorial Day occurs each year. Just less than half (46%) didn’t know that Memorial Day is on the last Monday of May every year. Oddly, 21% said the holiday always falls on the last Sunday of May.

