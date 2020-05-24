https://www.dailywire.com/news/nikki-haley-mike-pence-hammer-democrat-joe-biden-over-bigoted-remarks-about-blacks

Vice President Mike Pence and former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over the weekend over remarks that he made that were aimed at the black community and were widely deemed bigoted and arrogant.

During an interview on “The Breakfast Club” with co-host Charlamagne Tha God, Biden said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

“It was offensive and racist and he should apologize to the more than 1.3 million Americans that supported President Trump in 2016 just for starters. I can’t say any more about it. I just was—I was taken aback,” Pence told Breitbart News. “It’s—I just can’t say more clearly. It was a racist and offensive comment. But it also, really, it literally demeans African Americans all across the country, whatever their politics.”

Pence highlighted the numerous achievements that President Donald Trump has secured for the black community, ranging from record low unemployment before the pandemic to criminal justice reform and securing tens of billions of dollars for economic opportunity zones.

“I know how proud the president is about what we’ve been able to do for minorities and in particular African Americans,” Pence continued. “I think it’s a reason why you see more and more African Americans supporting this administration, supporting the president’s re-election.”

Pence concluded, “I can’t help but feel there was some desperation in the vice president’s comments, because I expect Democrats are starting to sense that because of the president’s leadership and because of the way he’s been a champion for all Americans, including African Americans, that we’re drawing more and more people to our side.”

Haley promoted a video from Fox News host Harris Faulker, who also slammed Biden, writing on Twitter: “I have struggled with Biden’s recent remarks. They were gut wrenchingly condescending. Regardless of color, gender, or class, to label any individual with what he or she is expected to think, believe, and vote is demeaning and disrespectful. Not to mention arrogant and entitled.”

“I’ve been fighting against this notion that you’re not black enough unless you think a certain way, or you vote a certain way, you speak a certain way, you do certain things,” Faulkner said. “My whole life, I grew up military, pretty much neutral along the zone of can we all just get along no matter what we look like.”

“I have biracial daughters,” Faulkner continued. “This is more than just a little offensive; it is shortsighted; it is a blind spot for this former vice president. He should’ve gotten up immediately on whatever venue or microphone he had. I would’ve said it for him immediately right there on ‘The Breakfast Club.’ And say, ‘you know what, let me restate that.’”

Faulkner concluded, “You don’t have to be any particular race to know when someone puts you down because you’re different.”

