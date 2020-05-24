https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/president-trump-says-democrats-exploiting-coronavirus-rig-election-vote-mail-scam/

It is obvious the Democrats are using the Coronavirus as an excuse to push for mail-in ballots rather than in-person voting in an effort to steal the 2020 election.

President Trump called out the scheming Democrats on Sunday.

Trump on Sunday fired off a tweet accusing the Democrats of using the Coronavirus as a vehicle to rig the election with mail-in voting. “Trying to use Covid for this scam!”

“The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history. People grab them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries and “force” people to sign. Also, forge names. Some absentee OK, when necessary. Trying to use Covid for this Scam!” President Trump said in a tweet Sunday morning.

The state of Michigan last week announced it is mailing absentee ballot applications to all 7.7 million registered voters.

President Trump threatened to withhold funding to Michigan if they “want to go down this Voter Fraud path!”

Speaker Pelosi has also been trying to sneak in federal ballot harvesting laws into several of the Coronavirus stimulus bills.

The Democrats see an opportunity to steal the 2020 election with mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting after the left successfully used the fraudulent system to flip Orange County from red to blue in 2018.

