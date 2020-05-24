https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/499396-second-missouri-hairstylist-may-have-exposed-56-clients-to-covid-19

Health officials in Missouri announced over the weekend that a second hairstylist who works at a Great Clips in Springfield may have exposed over 50 clients to COVID-19 after it was discovered she worked at the salon for a week earlier this month while experiencing mild symptoms.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the news on Saturday, a day after the office revealed another hairstylist that works at the same salon had tested positive for COVID-19 and possibly exposed nearly 100 clients and employees to the virus.

The office said the second stylist had worked at the salon from May 16-20 for about 30 hours in total “while experiencing very mild symptoms but potentially infectious.”

“The individual and their clients were wearing face coverings. The 56 clients potentially directly exposed will be notified by the Health Department and be offered testing,” the office said.

The office said Friday that more than 90 clients and salon employees were “potentially directly exposed” as a result of the first case at the shop.

However, the department said then that it “is the hope of the department that because face coverings were worn throughout this exposure timeline, no additional cases will result.”

The news comes several weeks after Missouri entered the first phase of its gradual reopening plan, allowing certain nonessential businesses, including salons, to reopen with certain restrictions in place.

