Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) believes that Americans have the right to worship at a church service, no matter what any government leaders say. Scott appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, and said he “trusts the American public to make good decisions” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It doesn’t matter what a governor says or president or local leaders,” Scott told host Dana Bash. “We have the Bill of Rights. We have a right to worship. We have a right to get together, and respect — and we need to respect people’s religions.”

“Do I believe that government should be telling us what to do? Do I believe government can tell us we don’t have a right to worship? I don’t believe they can,” Scott continued. “I have the Bill of Rights, I have the right to worship at a church service if I want to do it. I don’t believe they have a right to stop me.”

“All Floridians, all Americans, have a Bill of Rights, and we have a right to worship if they want to,” Scott added. “I believe people are going to do it safely.”

“This is America, we have rights in the country,” Scott said. “We have the Bill of Rights. Follow it.”

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared religious services to be essential and demanded states to allow people to worship.

“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now,” Trump said. “For this weekend. If they don’t do it, I will override the governors. In America, we need more prayer, not less.”

Bash asked the Florida senator on his position about people wearing face masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Do I believe people ought to wear masks? Yep, I do believe people ought to wear masks. Do I believe people ought to social distance? Yep, I believe people ought to social distance,” Scott responded. “Do we need the president, the governors, and all the local officials to tell us how to lead our lives every day? No. We’ll figure this out. We want to keep our families safe. We want to keep our friends safe. And we’re going to do this in a safe manner.”

“I trust the American public,” Scott said. “I think they’re gonna make good decisions.”

