Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson both slammed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden late last week over remarks that Biden made that were widely deemed as bigoted toward the black community.

During an interview on “The Breakfast Club” with co-host Charlamagne Tha God, Biden said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Carson, who is a top neurosurgeon, responded to Biden’s remarks by stating: “It is disheartening to see that some in this country still believe that African Americans are beholden to one political ideology at birth, due to the color of their skin.”

Carson added: “In reality, ideals like the freedom of thought, resilience, and self-determination have guided the black community through the darkest of times. It is these principles, not pandering, that will continue to lead us to the mountaintop.”

Scott hit Biden much harder for the remarks during an interview on Fox News late on Friday night.

“Well, I’m not going to whitewash his arrogant, insensitive, painful comment that he made,” Scott said. “It tells me that he has taken the black vote for granted and he will continue to do so. This is not the first time we have had rhetoric from the vice president that has been offensive.”

“It was Senator Kamala Harris that called attention to vice president Biden’s ignorance on the issue of school busing,” Scott continued. “It was Senator Cory Booker who called him onto the carpet for the crime bill. So, his record has been called into question by his own party. The thing I hear right now from his party, however, crickets. It is quiet as a church mouse right now on the left. I’m tired of hearing people put democrats on a perch when it comes to offensive, racially offensive comments and they hold Republicans to a very different standard.”

“And at the same time, it’s this administration that has made permanent the funding for historically black colleges and universities for the first time in america’s history,” Scott continued. “It’s this administration that is reversed the damages done by the 1994 crime bill with the First Step Act. It was President Trump that signed that legislation into law. It was President Trump and this administration that decided to work with me on opportunity zones to bring $75 billion from the private sector into the poorest communities in this nation, closing the wealth gap.”

Scott later said that he wants Biden and Trump to go head-to-head on their records for the black community because he thinks that Trump has the stronger record.

In a separate interview, he said, “Joe Biden’s comments are the most arrogant and condescending thing I’ve heard in a very long time. I am offended, but not surprised.”

