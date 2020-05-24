https://www.dailywire.com/news/sessions-continues-to-spar-with-trump-you-and-i-fight-for-the-same-agenda-ann-coulter-backs-sessions

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions continued to spar on social media with President Donald Trump over the weekend as Sessions runs for his old Senate seat in Alabama this fall. Early Sunday, Sessions received support from conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

Trump’s attacks come as Sessions is fighting to regain his U.S. Senate seat after he stepped down to join the administration as attorney general in 2017. Trump is angry with Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation from the get-go, a move that allowed the investigation to drag on.

After a going at it with the president on Friday, Sessions wrote on Saturday, “.@realDonaldTrump: Mr. President, Alabama can and does trust me, as do conservatives across the country. Perhaps you’ve forgotten. They trusted me when I stepped out and put that trust on the line for you.”

Trump attacked Sessions in a quote retweet of Session’s tweet, which is a rare move for Trump, writing, “Jeff, you had your chance & you blew it. Recused yourself ON DAY ONE (you never told me of a problem), and ran for the hills. You had no courage, & ruined many lives. The dirty cops, & others, got caught by better & stronger people than you. Hopefully this slime will pay a big price. You should drop out of the race & pray that super liberal @DougJones, a weak & pathetic puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi & Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, gets beaten badly. He voted for impeachment based on “ZERO”. Disgraced Alabama. Coach @TTuberville will be a GREAT Senator!”

Late on Saturday night, Sessions responded, “I will never apologize for following the law and serving faithfully and with honor. Neither of us knew about the phony investigation into our campaign until after I was sworn in. As you will recall, I recommended firing @Comey from the very beginning.”

Sessions continued, “You and I fight for the same agenda. @TTuberville is so weak he won’t debate me & too weak for Alabama. AL will vote for you this fall, but Alabama will not take orders from Washington on who to send to the Senate. @realDonaldTrump”

Ann Coulter came to Sessions’ defense early on Sunday morning, slinging a barb at Trump on Twitter, “3 years ago, a complete moron of a president told NBC’s Lester Holt, ‘I was going to fire Comey. … [W]hen I decided to just do it I said to myself, I said, ‘You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story.’ BAM! SPECIAL PROSECUTOR!”

Coulter continued: “GREAT WORK IN THE LAST ALABAMA SENATE RACE, MR. PRESIDENT! Keep it up and we’ll have zero Republican senators. The next Republican president will be elected in the year 4820.”

Coulter added: “Sessions HAD to recuse himself, you complete blithering idiot. YOU did not have to go on Lester Holt’s show and announce you fired Comey over the Russian investigation. That’s what got you a Special Prosecutor.”

Trump attacked Sessions and endorsed his opponent, former football coach Tommy Tuberville, in a tweet on Friday, writing, “3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville, the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda!”

Sessions responded by writing, “@realdonaldtrump Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law. I did my duty & you’re damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do.”

“Tuberville’s a coward who is rightly too afraid to debate me,” Sessions continued. “He says you’re wrong on China & trade. He wants to bring in even more foreign workers to take American jobs. That’s not your agenda and it’s not mine or Alabama’s. I know Alabama. Tuberville doesn’t.”

