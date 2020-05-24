https://www.dailywire.com/news/team-allen-west-issues-health-update-after-serious-motorcycle-collision

Retired Army lieutenant colonel and former Florida congressman Allen West was airlifted to the hospital on Saturday evening after a serious motorcycle crash in Waco, Texas.

According to an update from Team West, posted Sunday morning, the former congressman is recovering from a concussion, lacerations, and fractured bones — alive “by the Grace of God,” West said.

“Team West here,” a tweet posted to West’s official Twitter account said Saturday. “We are getting more information about this, but right now, we just ask for your prayers and positivity.”

Around 7 p.m. local time, Team West said, the former congressman was “at the hospital and undergoing assessment.”

“According to law enforcement on the scene, a car cut LTC West off, resulting in two motorcycles colliding, one of which was his. He was transported by helicopter to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition and undergoing assessment,” a follow-up post read.

“Family and members of Team West are at the hospital, and we will continue to provide updates. We appreciate the support and kind notes and solicit your continued prayers,” the post added. “#PrayersForAllen.”

On Sunday morning, Team West issue a longer Facebook post, updating the public on the former lieutenant colonel’s health.

“On his drive back from the ‘Free Texas Rally’ in Austin, TX, Lt. Col. Allen West was involved in an accident when a car cut in front of him. He is recovering, in stable condition, and has his family with him,” the post said.

“Local law enforcement reported that ‘an unidentified vehicle changed lanes when unsafe in front of two motorcyclists. The motorcyclist attempted to brake, and the rear motorcyclist crashed into the front motorcyclist. Both motorcyclists were transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco to be treated for non-life threatening injuries,’” the statement continued.

“Allen West is currently dealing with a concussion, several fractured bones, and multiple lacerations. Though these injuries are serious, Lt. Col. West stated, ‘I am alive by the grace of God.’”

West “plans to continue to be a proponent for freedom and the state of Texas, and will resume his normal calendar of activities as given clearance by his medical team,” the statement added. “LTC West thanks the public for their well-wishes and outpouring of support, and continued prayers on his behalf are appreciated.”

The news of the serious crash sparked well wishes and prayers from conservatives online.

“Praying for Allen West, a friend and patriot,” posted radio host Dana Loesch.

“Just heard news that [Allen West] was involved in a motorcycle accident near Waco this afternoon. Please join me in sending prayers for a quick recovery. #PrayersForAllen,” wrote George P. Bush, commissioner of the Texas General Land Office.

The Blaze’s Sara Gonzales posted, “Prayer warriors: please pray for Lt Colonel [Allen West], who I just learned was in a motorcycle accident. He is a good friend and true patriot. #PrayersForAllen.”

West is currently a candidate for the chair of the Texas GOP.

According to KWTX, the other motorcyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries from the collision.

